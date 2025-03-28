Nation seeks blessings on Lailatul Qadr as special prayers held at Faisal, Badshahi mosques & across country

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) ISLAMABAD, Mar 27 (APP):The holy night of Lailatul Qadr (Shab-e-Qadr) the most blessed night in islam, described in the Quran as 'better than a thousand months' was observed across the country on Thursday night with solemn devotion and spiritual fervor.

Lailatul Qadr observed on one of the odd-numbered nights in Ramadan’s final decade is revered as the Night of Power, when worship surpasses a thousand months in reward. While its exact date is unknown, many scholars emphasize the 27th night as the most likely.

Lailatul Qadr holds special significance for Muslims as the night when the first verses of the Holy Quran were revealed to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). On this blessed night, angels descend to earth by Allah's command, bringing divine blessings and mercy for the faithful until dawn.

The devout Muslims observed the night through special prayers, Quran recitations, milad mahfils, zikr, and other religious rituals at mosques and homes. Many visit graveyards to pray for departed loved ones.

Mosques across the country were adorned with electric lights in observance of Lailatul Qadr. Special Quran completion ceremonies were held during Taraweeh prayers. Mosques honor Quran reciters and congregation members participating in Taraweeh prayers with awards and special recognition, while distributing sweets to mark the blessed occasion.

The 27th night featured congregational Salat al-Tasbih in mosques alongside private Nawafil prayers. Muslims devoted themselves to Quran recitation and Durood Sharif for the Prophet (PBUH), while pleading for divine forgiveness and mercy for the living and departed.

For Muslims, Ramadan serves as a month of spiritual renewal through fasting, prayer, Quran recitation, and charity.

The Holy Quran says: "Surely We revealed it (the Holy Quran) on the grand night. And what will make you comprehend what the grand night. The grand night is better than a thousand months. The angels and Gibreel descend in it by the permission of their Lord for every affair, Peace! It is till the break of the morning."

Those who pass his night in Prayer, experience an unimaginable bliss, a deep feeling of great pleasure as a result of immense heavenly blessings in this night.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Religious Affairs organized a seven-night Shabina (Qiyam-ul-Lail, or "standing in prayer at night") gathering at Faisal Mosque in Islamabad.

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry at the closing ceremony of Shabina said the success in the world has temporary value and only by following the Quran and Sunnah could lead to the real successes in this world and the hereafter.

On this blessed night of Lailatul Qadr, he said, pledges should be made that we will rise above all kinds of divisions and adopt the path of unity and solidarity.

He thanked the Turkish ambassador for donating a rare manuscript of the Holy Quran, written in the 16th century, to Pakistan. He said that it is a blessing of this holy month that more than 100 children who memorized the Quran also participated in this ceremony.

The gathering featured Quranic recitations by renowned Qurra (reciters) from across Pakistan, including winners of national competitions organized by the Ministry of Religious Affairs. Qurra from the Dawah academy also participated, further enhancing the spiritual significance of the event.

In Lahore, Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman and Badshahi Mosque Khateeb Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad on 27th of Ramadan knowns as 'Laylatul Qadr' led the special collective prayer at Badshahi Mosque on Thursday night.

The special Dua was attended by Punjab Auqaf and Religious Affairs Minister Chaudhry Shafay Hussain, religious scholars and a large number the faithful.

Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad prayed for the unity of Muslim Ummah, protection of the 'Haramain Shareefain', stability of the country, national solidarity, country's progress and prosperity, and freedom of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir besides Palestine.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee chairman said that the holy night of Laylatul Qadr (Shab-e-Qadr) the most blessed night in Islam, described in the Quran as ‘better than a thousand months’.

He said that entire nation should seek the forgiveness of the Allah Almighty on this holy night.

He said, "During the holy month of Ramadan one should serve humanity with generosity."

"Pakistan is a great blessing of the Allah Almighty, which came into being on 27th of Ramadan," he added.

He further said that entire nation was standing with Pak armed forces and country’s security agencies for the integrity of the country.

Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad said that entire Muslim Ummah was standing with innocent people of Gaza and Palestine and it was highly important to extend all possible support to them.

Earlier, the Holy Quran was completed and entire night was spent in offering prayers.

'Mehfil-e-Shabina' was also held at Badshahi Mosque under the auspices of the Punjab Auqaf department.