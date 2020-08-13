Nation set to celebrate Independence Day with great enthusiasm, zeal tomorrow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :The nation will celebrate 73st Independence Day of Pakistan on August 14, Friday, with traditional fervour and enthusiasm to commemorate the sacrifices made by our forefathers during the freedom struggle.

Special prayers will be offered in mosques at dawn for peace, solidarity and prosperity of the country and for the resolution of long standing issue of Kashmir.

Lifting of lockdown with certain Standard Operation Procedures (SOPs) for containment of the coronavirus, has also doubled the Independence Day jubilation for the nation.

The day will dawn with special prayers and a 31 gun salute in the federal capital and 21 gun salute at all provincial capitals. There will be a dramatic pause at 8.58 am throughout the country with sounding of sirens to herald the flag hoisting ceremony at 9 a.m. All moving traffic on roads, rail and sea will come to a halt for a minute.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will attend a flag hoisting ceremony in the federal capital. The ceremony will be attended by the government ministers and high ranking officers.

Similar flag hoisting ceremonies will also be held at the provincial capitals, district headquarters and Pakistani missions abroad.

The services of heroes of Pakistan Movement will also be highlighted through electronic and print media on the day to pay tribute to their struggle for making Pakistan a reality.

Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV), and Radio Pakistan will run special marathon transmissions on the day. A grand flag hoisting ceremony will be televised live from all channels of ptv as per previous practice.

Local administrations have actively been engaged in planning and execution of programmes to add local colours to the events. Government buildings have also been illuminated to celebrate the Independence Day.

The whole country wore a green and white look with display of a number of stalls carrying attractive colourful accessories since the countdown for the upcoming Independence Day celebrations started on August 1.

A large number of Jashan-i-Azadi stalls are being witnessed at the main avenues, markets and streets of all cities and towns of the country where national flags, bunting, pin badges, green and white dresses, toys and other accessories have been put on display.

All major roads and avenues of the Federal capital have been decorated with flags, banners and buntings by the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad and other organizations giving a festive look to the city.

The Islamabad Capital Territory Police and provincial governments have finalized traffic and security plans for the convenience and safety of general public.