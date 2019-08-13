UrduPoint.com
Nation Set To Celebrate Independence Day With Great Enthusiasm, Zeal Tomorrow

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 13th August 2019 | 02:50 PM

Nation set to celebrate Independence Day with great enthusiasm, zeal tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2019 ) :The preparations to celebrate Independence Day on Wednesday (tomorrow) with traditional enthusiasm and zeal are in its final stages across the country - the second day of Eid-ul-Azha as well (Tuesday).

The Independence day would be celebrated as 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' as per Government's decision this year to express harmony and solidarity with Kashmiris in their recent plight caused by Indian government.

The government has also introduced a special logo for Independence Day which has been created to express solidarity with people of Occupied Kashmir.

The logo unveiled is based on "Kashmir banega Pakistan" theme. Word Kashmir, written in red colour, represents sacrifices rendered during freedom struggle.

Meanwhile, vendors have also set up stalls of buntings, national flags, banners, badges and pictures of national heroes who struggled tirelessly to achieve a common goal for Muslims of South Asia.

Special dresses of boys and girls made of green and white colours resembling national flag are also on sale in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Different organizations were also arranging seminars, mushaira, sports events, national song and speech competitions in this regard.

At the same time, the government has also made arrangements to illuminate important national buildings and monuments.

The provincial and district governments as well aseducational institutions and art councils have planned aseries of events in connection with Independence Day.

Pakistan India Islamabad Occupied Kashmir

More Stories From Pakistan

