Nation Set To Mark 78th Independence Day With Grand Celebrations, Defence Exhibition, Cultural Festivities
Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2025 | 01:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) The nation is all set to celebrate the 78th Independence Day of Pakistan tomorrow (Thursday) with patriotic fervour, heightened this year by the nation’s recent victory in Marka-e-Haq — a decisive military operation against India.
Buildings, streets, and markets across the country have been adorned with national flags, buntings, and lights.
Vendors in cities and towns are selling flags, caps, and green-and-white clothing, while vehicles and rooftops proudly display the national emblem.
Special programmes are lined up on Radio Pakistan, Pakistan Television and private media networks to mark the occasion.
Besides flag hoisting by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, a major highlight will be a grand defence exhibition at Shakarparian Parade Ground, showcasing the Pakistan Army, Navy, and Air Force’s capabilities at 10 am.
The display will feature tanks, artillery, rocket launchers, radars, armored carriers, and aircraft that played pivotal roles in Marka-e-Haq under Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos.
Visitors will also witness a Pakistan Air Force flypast, para-jumping demonstrations, cultural programmes, and military band performances.
The exhibition is meant to give the public an up-close view of our defence capabilities and to celebrate Independence Day with national pride.
Cultural celebrations are also planned in Islamabad, organised by the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) in collaboration with cultural organisations.
Traditional dance troupes representing all provinces will perform at designated public venues in the evenings, with special arrangements for sound, lighting, and seating.
MCI officials said these performances will “entertain and showcase Pakistan’s cultural diversity.”
Additional festivities include art exhibitions, musical evenings, and children’s competitions, aiming to create a vibrant lead-up to the national holiday.
Adding to the festivities, Lok Virsa will host Islamabad's largest Independence Day festival, offering music, culture, food and family entertainment. The programme includes a Mili Naghma competition, an Azadi Concert, artisan workshops, folk theatre performances, Marka-e-Haq tribute exhibitions featuring photographs and paintings, a lantern countdown to midnight on the Independence Day, ethnic food stalls, shopping, children's play areas, and performance by brass bands and folk dance groups. Entry is free for all visitors.
Meanwhile, Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control will mark Independence Day and the victory in Marka-e-Haq with renewed pledges to continue their struggle for self-determination. The people of Jammu and Kashmir have described Pakistan as their “ultimate destination” and vowed to work for its safety, solidarity, and prosperity.
Independence Day will be observed nationwide with flag-hoisting ceremonies, parades, cultural shows, and prayers for the country’s progress and unity. Security measures have been tightened across major cities to ensure peaceful celebrations.
