Nation Sets A Red-line Against Intolerable May 9 Attitude: PM

Sumaira FH Published May 27, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Nation sets a red-line against intolerable May 9 attitude: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that together they set a red-line that the attitude reflected on May 9 was intolerable.

"Living nations uphold the honour & dignity of their benefactors and heroes who render the supreme sacrifice of their life so that their countrymen & women can live peacefully," the prime minister posted on his Twitter handle.

The prime minister also thanked the people of Pakistan for their active participation in the solemn observance of Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan on May 25.

The prime minister said that it was a collective outpouring of gratitude for their Shuhada and Ghazis by the whole nation.

