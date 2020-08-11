UrduPoint.com
Nation Should Renew Pledge On ID: MPA

Tue 11th August 2020 | 06:22 PM

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Begum Khalida Mansoor said that the entire nation should renew their pledge and unity among its all ranks on the eve of 74th Independence Day for bright and prosperous future

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Begum Khalida Mansoor said that the entire nation should renew their pledge and unity among its all ranks on the eve of 74th Independence Day for bright and prosperous future.

Talking to APP here on Tuesday, she said that Pakistan came into being after great sacrifices for our forefathers and now it was our foremost duty to protect its all boundary in addition to put it on way to progress and prosperity.

She paid tributes to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and his team who worked day and night for independent homeland for the Muslims of subcontinent.

She said that independence was a great blessing of Allah Almighty. Therefore, we should not waste this blessing rather we should protect it at all costs.

Responding to a question, she said that Kashmir was an integral part of Pakistan and we must support our Kashmiri brethren at all forums.

MPA said that Kashmiris were struggling for their fundamental right of self-determination but India was denying their right.

She said that India was using shameful tactics to crush the voice of Kashmiri people, adding that sacrifices of innocent Kashmiri people will surely achieve freedom.

