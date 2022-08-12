UrduPoint.com

Nation Should Renew Pledge On Yaum-e-Azadi: Ulema Council

Umer Jamshaid Published August 12, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Nation should renew pledge on Yaum-e-Azadi: Ulema Council

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :The nation should renew its pledge on Yaum-e-Azadi (Independence Day) to make Pakistan a developed and prosperous country in the world.

This was stated by Chairman Markazi Ulema Council Pakistan Sahibzada Zahid Mehmood Qasmi while talking to APP, here on Friday. He said that Muslims of the Subcontinent offered unprecedented sacrifices to get an independent country only to promote Islamic teachings and laws, but unfortunately we failed to achieve that goal.

He said that the nation was duty bound to make concerted efforts to protect all boundaries of Pakistan and convert it into a fortress of Islamic teachings and principals.

He said the Independence Day also reminds the democratic struggle of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and his fellows who achieved a separate homeland within a short span of 7 years after Pakistan Resolution was passed. He paid tributes to the Quaid-e-Azam and said that he was a man of principles and Pakistan could be transformed into a developed country by following his principle of unity, faith and discipline.

Education could play an instrumental role to achieve the goal of developed and prosperous country, he said and asked the government to concentrate on promotion of Islamic education especially by patronising the seminaries to educate and groom the young generation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution World Education Muhammad Ali Jinnah Young Man Independence Muslim All Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

NUST, Jazz launch Digital Pakistan Tech Fellowship ..

NUST, Jazz launch Digital Pakistan Tech Fellowship Program

36 minutes ago
 Pakistan's leading players agree to amended centra ..

Pakistan's leading players agree to amended central contracts

2 hours ago
 Inaugural women's U19 tournament to start from 13 ..

Inaugural women's U19 tournament to start from 13 August

2 hours ago
 Court dismisses plea for physical remand of Shahba ..

Court dismisses plea for physical remand of Shahbaz Gill

4 hours ago
 Hamza Shahbaz asks top court to review decision de ..

Hamza Shahbaz asks top court to review decision declaring Parvez Elahi as Punjab ..

5 hours ago
 Pakistan, Turkiye sign Goods in Trade agreement to ..

Pakistan, Turkiye sign Goods in Trade agreement to further cement bilateral ties

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.