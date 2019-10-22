Nation should unite to confront challenges: Javed Hashmi

Pakistan Muslim league-N (PML-N) senior leader Javed Hashmi appealed to the nation on Tuesday to back armed forces to confront challenges being posed by India

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) : Pakistan Muslim league-N ( PML-N ) senior leader Javed Hashmi appealed to the nation on Tuesday to back armed forces to confront challenges being posed by India

While holding a press conference at his residence here, he hailed armed forces as its jawans deputed at frontier check-posts offered immense sacrifices to protect boundaries of the country. He said not only BJP, Congress had been pursuing anti-Pakistan agenda in the past.