Nation Should Unite To Confront Challenges: Javed Hashmi
Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 07:29 PM
Pakistan Muslim league-N (PML-N) senior leader Javed Hashmi appealed to the nation on Tuesday to back armed forces to confront challenges being posed by India
While holding a press conference at his residence here, he hailed armed forces as its jawans deputed at frontier check-posts offered immense sacrifices to protect boundaries of the country. He said not only BJP, Congress had been pursuing anti-Pakistan agenda in the past.