Nation Should Unite To Respond To Challenges:Vice Chancellor Fuuast

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 03:40 PM

Vice Chancellor (VC) Federal Urdu University of Arts, Sciences and Technology (Fuuast) Professor Dr. Arif Zubair on Friday said entire nation needs to unite against internal and external challenges

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Vice Chancellor (VC) Federal urdu University of Arts, Sciences and Technology (Fuuast) Professor Dr. Arif Zubair on Friday said entire nation needs to unite against internal and external challenges.

He was addressing a flag hoisting ceremony organized at the Gulshan-e-Iqbal campus of Fuuast on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day of Pakistan, said Fuuast spokesperson.

Prof.

Dr Arif Zubair said we got this homeland after the countless sacrifices of our elders and now it was our duty to protect it and serve in it with full dedications. Let us all work together for its prosperity, he added.

He further said that Pakistani nation was standing with Kashmiri brothers. In Sha Allah, Kashmir will soon be part of Pakistan, he said.

May Allah grant us good courage and positive attitude along with strength to protect our dear homeland from the evil eye of enemies, he said.

