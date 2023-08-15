Nation showcased unparalleled display of unity on Independence Day: CM

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday said that the nation had showcased an unparalleled display of unity and consensus on the occasion of Pakistan's 76th Independence Day, underscoring the nation's remarkable character

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday said that the nation had showcased an unparalleled display of unity and consensus on the occasion of Pakistan's 76th Independence Day, underscoring the nation's remarkable character.

In a media statement, he emphasised that vibrant nations commemorate their independence with unwavering national fervor and determination.

The caretaker chief minister said the judiciary, military authorities, civil administration, police, and various other institutions wholeheartedly participated in the Independence Day celebrations, sending a resounding message of unity and solidarity. The CM praised and acknowledged the commendable efforts put forth by provincial ministers, administration, police and other departments in orchestrating the Independence Day festivities.

It was indeed heartening to observe that an atmosphere of tranquillity prevailed throughout the province during the Independence Day events, allowing the populace to engage and revel in the jubilation of freedom actively, he noted.

Expressing his sentiments, he lauded the diligent commitment of the police, administration and line departments in upholding a peaceful ambience. He highlighted the noteworthy contribution of the cabinet committee on law and order, alongside law enforcement agencies, in organising comprehensive arrangements for establishing a serene environment. The CM underscored the commendable roles played by the police, administration, and line departments in creating a harmonious milieu.

Furthermore, he highlighted the collaborative effort of provincial ministers, civil administration, police, and other stakeholders who worked cohesively as a unified team.