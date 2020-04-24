'Nation showed solidarity in Ehsaas Telethon'

Pakistani nation have always shown unity in trying times and this time it also reiterated solidarity by donating to PM's Relief Fund for COVID-19 through Ehsaas Telethon, said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and head of Bait-Ul-Mal Sindh Hunaid Lakhani here

He said that the initiative of telethon is commendable.

He stated this while commenting Friday on the Ehsaas Telethon organized yesterday to raise money for the people hit by the lockdown imposed owing to the coronavirus.

He said that the nation donated over Rs550 million by the Ehsaas Telethon.

Hunaid Lakhani said that the nation and overseas Pakistanis put trust in Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The nation proved that collectively could be fought against any difficulty, he said.

Adding that the nation had always united to cope with any challenge.