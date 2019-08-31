Nation showed unprecedented solidarity with Kashmiris on Friday: Dr Firdous

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday said the whole nation under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan showed unprecedented solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) by observing Kashmir Hour on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday said the whole nation under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan showed unprecedented solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) by observing Kashmir Hour on Friday.

Dr Firdous in a tweet said the prime minister while conveying the sentiments of the nation to the entire world, reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to stand and support the suppressed Kashmiri people to the last extent.

She said the fascist Narendra Modi was writing a horrible chapter of oppression, suppression and barbarism in the Occupied Kashmir.

She said India had made lives of Kashmiri people miserable. The occupied valley, she said had been disconnected from the whole world for the last 26 days due to continuous curfew, resulting in acute shortage of essential items including food and medicines.Even serious and vulnerable patients were deprived of the medical facility, she added.