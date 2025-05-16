Nation Shown Solidarity Against Indian Aggression: Karim
Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2025 | 06:30 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) Balochistan Central Senior Leader Chaudhry Naeem Karim on Friday said that the entire nation has shown solidarity against Indian aggression and proved that they are the strength of their armed forces.
He said that we congratulated the people of Pakistan and the armed forces of Pakistan on the success of operation Banyanum Marsoos, today is a day to pay tribute to the bravery and courage of the Pakistani armed forces.
He said this while addressing a ceremony held at the Balochistan, PML-N Office to mark Youm-e-Tashakur.
Chaudhry Naeem Karim said that the success of the Pakistan Army’s Operation Bunyan-um Marsoos destroyed India’s artificial military superiority in the region saying that today, the entire Pakistani nation is celebrating the Youm-e-Tashakur for the success of the Pakistan Army in the war against India.
We are grateful to Allah Almighty for making us victorious, which made the entire Pakistani nation proud, he noted.
He said that Pakistan responded befittingly to the military aggression by India on the night of May 6-7 by shooting down 5 warplanes, including 3 Rafale jets, and then on May 10, defending its sovereignty and gave a response to India that was recognized not only by the world, for which we paid tribute to the Pakistan Army.
He said that the entire nation united in the war and supported its Pakistan Army, proving to the world that the people and army of Pakistan know very well how to defend the integrity of their country and how to give a befitting reply to any kind of aggression. He said that today is not only a recognition of the sacrifices of our armed forces but also a great example of the unity, solidarity and patriotism of the entire nation.
He said that today we paid tribute to our Pakistan Army and civilian martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country and nation, their sacrifice would always be remembered in golden letters.
At the end of the ceremony, prayers were also offered for the repose of the souls of the Pakistan Army and civilians who were martyred due to Indian aggression and for the speedy recovery of the injured.
