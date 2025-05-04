Open Menu

Nation Shows United Front Over India’s False Flag Operation: Khawaja Asif

Umer Jamshaid Published May 04, 2025 | 10:50 PM

Nation shows united front over India’s false flag operation: Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) Defense Minister Khawaja Asif on Sunday said the nation has presented a united front against India’s false flag operation following the recent Pahalgam incident.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that an important national security briefing was held to inform all political parties on the rising tensions. However, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chose not to attend, making its stance clear.

“The importance of this meeting can be gauged from the fact that inputs from all stakeholders will guide our next steps,” he said.

He criticized the PTI for linking national security matters with the release of its former chairman.

He stated that prioritizing personal interests over national issues has long been PTI’s approach.

He stressed that the only viable solution to the current crisis is an independent international investigation.

“We will present evidence of the Jafar Express attack in the upcoming UN Security Council meeting,” he added.

Khawaja Asif also emphasized Pakistan’s growing capabilities. “We are not behind anyone in terms of technology or front line defense,” he asserted.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2025

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2025

14 hours ago
 HBL PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United ..

HBL PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United by two wickets

1 day ago
 PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad ..

PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..

1 day ago
 UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years ..

UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years in UK prison for exploitation ..

1 day ago
 Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on M ..

Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on Monday

1 day ago
Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan

1 day ago
 National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wed ..

National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wednesday in Karachi

1 day ago
 Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, K ..

Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, Karachi and Pakistan’s other ..

1 day ago
 Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha ..

Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha passes away

1 day ago
 Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in Indi ..

Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in India

1 day ago
 Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ..

Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ISPR

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan