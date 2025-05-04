Nation shows united front over India’s false flag operation: Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) Defense Minister Khawaja Asif on Sunday said the nation has presented a united front against India’s false flag operation following the recent Pahalgam incident.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that an important national security briefing was held to inform all political parties on the rising tensions. However, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chose not to attend, making its stance clear.

“The importance of this meeting can be gauged from the fact that inputs from all stakeholders will guide our next steps,” he said.

He criticized the PTI for linking national security matters with the release of its former chairman.

He stated that prioritizing personal interests over national issues has long been PTI’s approach.

He stressed that the only viable solution to the current crisis is an independent international investigation.

“We will present evidence of the Jafar Express attack in the upcoming UN Security Council meeting,” he added.

Khawaja Asif also emphasized Pakistan’s growing capabilities. “We are not behind anyone in terms of technology or front line defense,” he asserted.