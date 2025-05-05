Nation Standing With Brave Armed Forces: Maulana Khabeer
Sumaira FH Published May 05, 2025 | 05:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Syed Abdul Khabeer Azad said on Monday
that India would have to lick the dust if it dared to impose war on Pakistan as
its armed forces were fully prepared to defend the motherland.
Addressing the National Solidarity Conference at Jamia Darul Uloom, Kabirwala,
he said the entire nation was standing shoulder to shoulder with its brave and
courageous armed forces.
He said: "the country was achieved after great sacrifices rendered by our
forefathers, and now it is our responsibility for its solidarity and prosperity".
He said that ulema were always ready to support peace and solidarity
across the nation. He said that religious harmony, national unity, and maintaining
peace were the need of hour to meet the challenges.
He said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was in a tumultuous
state after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced an impartial inquiry
into the Pahalgam incident.
Abdul Khabeer Azad said that Pakistan was recognized globally for its
sacrifices rendered against terrorism. He said the wish of peace should
not be construed as weakness.
Referring to Palestine issue, the religious scholar said that Pakistan stood
with the Palestinian nation.
Earlier, Mufti Hamid Hassan welcomed the Chairman of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee
upon his arrival at the seminary.
Later, prayers were offered for national solidarity and the country’s prosperity.
A large number of people from all schools of thought, including members of the
district peace committee, attended the conference.
