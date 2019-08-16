Nation standing with Kashmiris: NA chief whip

Chief Whip National Assembly Amir Dogar, MNA, has said Kashmir is our jugular vein and the entire nation is standing with the people of Kashmir

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) Chief Whip National Assembly Amir Dogar, MNA, has said Kashmir is our jugular vein and the entire nation is standing with the people of Kashmir.

Speaking at a ceremony, arranged to express solidarity with Kashmiris here Friday, he termed the freedom the biggest blessing among anything else in society. He said Pakistan was achieved through great sacrifices. He said it is high time we constituted an exemplary society by promoting harmony, brotherhood and tolerance among our ranks.

MPA Sabeen Gul said Pakistan is a great country and it was not only waging struggle for preserving its sovereignty but also raising voice for problems of other Muslim countries.

Social activists Shahid Mahmood Ansari and Rukhsana Anwar said the nation was united to make the country great. They paid tribute to the armed forces, martyred soldiers and workers of Pakistan Movement for offering sacrifices for the country.

Doctor Irfan Piracha, Mian Naeem Arshad, Aurangzeb Khan Baloch, Ameer Nawaz Malik, Dr Humayun Shehzad and others also spoke on the occasion.