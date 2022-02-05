UrduPoint.com

Nation Stands By Oppressed Kashmiris: Commissioner

Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Nation stands by oppressed Kashmiris: Commissioner

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Nabil Javed has said that every member of the Pakistani nation is with the oppressed Kashmiri brothers and their political, moral and diplomatic support for the independence of Kashmir will continue.

Addressing a seminar, after a rally to express solidarity with the innocent people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) here on Saturday, the commissioner said 5th of February is the day to show solidarity with Kashmiris and expose the brutal face of India before the world.

He said India has set an abominable example of human rights violations in IIOJK.

He added that the entire Pakistani nation is standing by Kashmiri brethren and sisters in their struggle for right to self-determination.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Asghar Joyia also spoke and stated that the international community should play its role to get resolved the Kashmir issue. The silence of the international community on this issue is shocking, he maintained.

On this occasion, a walk was also held to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

The participants, majority of civil society workers, were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogan in support of innocent Kashmiris.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Civil Society Jammu Sargodha Independence February Moral

Recent Stories

TMA Gambit observed Kashmir Solidarity Day

TMA Gambit observed Kashmir Solidarity Day

4 minutes ago
 Kashmiri people through struggle will eventually o ..

Kashmiri people through struggle will eventually obtain right to self-determinat ..

4 minutes ago
 Kashmir Solidarity day marked in Shaheed Benazirab ..

Kashmir Solidarity day marked in Shaheed Benazirabad

4 minutes ago
 Nation stands by oppressed Kashmiris: Commissioner ..

Nation stands by oppressed Kashmiris: Commissioner

6 minutes ago
 Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market

6 minutes ago
 KPCTA hold rally to express solidarity with Kashmi ..

KPCTA hold rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>