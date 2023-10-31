Nation stands firmly, rejects elements involved in May 9 incident: Abbassi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and former Federal minister Murtaza Javed Abbassi Tuesday said that the events of May 9th witnessed a resolute response from the nation as they firmly rejected those connected to these incidents.

Talking to media persons, Murtaza Javed said that the return of Nawaz Sharif to his homeland dealt a significant blow to foreign entities operating in the country. The remarkable success of the Lahore rally serves as a clear endorsement of the people's trust in Nawaz Sharif and the Muslim League.

He underscored that the Lahore rally on October 21, where millions of Pakistanis flocked to welcome Nawaz

Sharif, stands as a testament to his immense popularity and the trust reposed in the Muslim League.