Nation stands firmly with PM Imran Khan: Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the nation is standing firmly with Prime Minister Imran Khan while the opposition parties have no agenda for public welfare.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the CM termed the opposition's attempts of creating political unrest contrary to national interest, adding that the nation would never forgive them.

Those engaged in negative politics should realise facts as the opposition is bent upon weakening the national interests for the sake of some political gains, he deplored and reminded the opposition leaders that the nation could not be served through hollow slogans.

The opposition parties have constantly raised empty slogans during three-and-a-half years without any public welfare plans, the CM concluded.