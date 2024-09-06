Nation stands in full solidarity with Pak Army, Martyrs: Tessori

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori on Friday said that the entire nation stands in full solidarity with the Pakistan Army, martyrs, and veterans.

He emphasized that adversarial forces must witness the unity of the nation under the shadow of the flag.

The Governor expressed these sentiments while addressing a Defence Day Commemoration held at Governor House.

A unique stage, representing a significant historical moment, was set up for the event, and families of the martyrs were given VIP treatment. They received a warm welcome on the red carpet, with the Navy band offering a salute.

The audience stood in respect as the families arrived.

Governor Tessori further remarked that September 6 is a reminder of the unwavering determination of the nation to safeguard its sovereignty.

He paid tribute to the martyrs of the homeland during this momentous occasion, acknowledging their immense sacrifices. "Today, we have buried the narrative of hate once and for all," he declared.

He also highlighted the sacrifices made in the creation of Pakistan, stating that mothers gave up their beloved sons for the defence of the country, and we can never repay the debt we owe to our martyrs.

He reaffirmed that soldiers are standing guard on the borders to protect the nation, and the people of Pakistan are firmly standing shoulder to shoulder with their armed forces.

Praising the leadership, Governor Tessori remarked that the Prime Minister and the Army Chief have established the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), which is drawing significant interest from foreign investors eager to invest in Pakistan."

The event was organized nationwide to honour the martyrs, and the Governor expressed his deep regret over the unfortunate events of May 9, where memorials of the martyrs were desecrated.

The ceremony concluded with a thrilling performance by renowned singer Asim Azhar and others, who inspired the audience with patriotic songs.

A resounding chant of "Pakistan Zindabad" echoed through the venue, filling the atmosphere with patriotic fervor.

The ceremony was attended by consuls general of various countries, industrialists, traders, social leaders, prominent citizens, vice-chancellors of various universities, and thousands of participants.