Nation stands in solidarity with oppressed Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistanis turned out in huge rallies across the country Friday to demonstrate solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJ&K) and condemn the worst-ever oppression and brutality by the Indian forces, in response to their leadership call.

They exhibited greater spirit by renewing pledge to stand by the people of Kashmir to any extent for their just right of self-determination, guaranteed by the United Nations Security Council through various resolutions.

The nation observed 'Kashmir Hour' by halting all activities, coming out of homes and workplaces for half an hour from 1200 hrs to 1230 hrs to express solidarity with Kashmiris, who are under siege for more than three week after New Delhi revoked the Articles 370 and 35-A of Indian Constitution.

President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, the entire government machinery and the masses joined hands at exactly 12 noon, while the national anthems of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir were played. Large gatherings were held in every city, town and village and was participated by people from across the social and religious divide.

Waving flags of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir the emotionally charged crowds, across the country, raised slogans of 'Kashmir will become Pakistan' and expressed resolve to stand by their oppressed Kashmiris, till they get their right of self-determination.

Road traffic was stopped at key junctions and the people stood in silence to condemn the gruesome brutalities, being inflicted upon the unarmed civilians in the Occupied Kashmir by the occupation forces of India, in pursuance of the racist policy and ideology of the extremist Hindu organization RSS and BJP.

Special prayers were offered at 'Jumma' congregations for liberation of (IoJ&K) as miseries of its people were increasing with each passing day since August 5.

Addressing people and groups of schoolchildren who had gathered at the Aiwan-e-Sadr to express solidarity with Kashmiri people in response to the government's call, President Dr Arif Alvi said Pakistan would never step back from supporting the Kashmiris' right to freedom and would continue to extend moral, political and diplomatic support to them.

Prime Minister Imran Khan categorically announced that any false flag operation by India in Azad Jammu and Kashmir would be dealt with a stronger blow as Pakistan Army was fully ready to thwart any aggression.

"We are telling the world beforehand that they (India) will do something in Azad Kashmir I want to make it clear to Narendra Modi that you will be responded with a stronger blow. Here, our army is ready to respond to any (Indian) action in Azad Kashmir," the prime minister said, addressing an event held at the PM Office to mark the Kashmir Hour.

The Senate, which was in session, strongly condemned illegal annexation of Occupied Kashmir by India and unanimously passed a resolution, expressing full solidarity and support to the valiant struggle of the Kashmiri people, resisting repression and military might with their spirit, grit and determination.

Parliamentarians, led by Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, also gathered outside the Parliament House to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri, Chairman National Assembly Committee on Kashmir Affairs Fakhar Imam, Leader of the House in the Senate Shibli Faraz, ministers Zartaj Gul, Khusro Bakhtiar, Shafqat Mehmood, PML-N Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Riaz Fatyana and Senator A Rehman Malik were among the participants.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, in a tweet said, innocent Kashmiris were facing unprecedented abuse under illegal Indian occupation and called upon the world to hold India accountable for gruesome torture on civilians.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information & Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said by observing Kashmir Hour, with besieged Kashmiris facing Indian state terrorism, Pakistan had given a strong message to the international community.

In the Federal Capital, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) organized a huge rally and demonstration at D-Chowk in front of the Parliament House during the Kashmir Hour on call of Prime Minister Imran Khan in solidarity with Kashmiri brethren.

The rally, led by Chief Organizer Saifullah Khan Nyazee, was attended among others by party leaders including Central Secretary General PTI Aamir Mehmood Kiani, Federal Minister for Defence Pervaiz Khattak, Federal Minsiter for Human Rights Shireen Mazari, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Swati, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and HRD Sayed Zulfi Bukhari, Chief Whip PTI Malik Muhammad Aamir Dogar, Ex Minister for Law Babar Awan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Iftikhar Durrani, MNA Noor Alam Khan, Parliamentary Secretary on education Wajiha Akram and Abdul Haleem Khan and a large number of party workers.

In Peshawar a big rally under leadership of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, was taken out from KP Assembly and marched on Khyber Road to express solidarity with the oppressed people of IoJ&K.

Tribal people of erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas staged big rallies and demonstrations to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

In Lahore, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar participated in a rally organized to express solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren at Faisal Chowk, The Mall.

Provincial ministers, including Raja Basharat, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Yasir Humayun, Anser Majeed Khan, Hashim Jawan Bakht, PTI Punjab President Ijaz Chaudhry, the chief secretary and inspector general Punjab police participated in the rally.

In Karachi, people from all walks of life, took out a rally from the Commissioner Office to the Quaid-e-Meusam and expressed solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren.

In Quetta, a solidarity rally was taken out from Balochistan Assembly to Serena Chowk under the leadership of Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, a rally was held from Government High school No.1to GDA Park. CM Hafiz Hafeez ur Rehman addressed the gathering.