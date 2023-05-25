'Nation stands shoulder-to-shoulder with armed forces', PML-N leaders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-N senior leaders on Thursday paid rich tribute to the martyrs who laid their lives while protecting the motherland and reiterated their commitment that the entire nation stands shoulder-to-shoulder with Pakistan forces.

"We salute to our forces who laid down their lives defending our motherland", on the eve of Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan PML-N leader Qaiser Ahmad Sheikh said while talking to ptv news channel.

He said the sacrifices of martyrs and the services of Ghazis were the armed forces' valuable asset and capital of pride for the country.

Meanwhile, Salma Bhutt PML-N leader added that the Pakistan Army as an institution always remembered every person associated with it and their families and its relationship as a family was a proud and exemplary one.

The armed forces of Pakistan have played a remarkable role and every segment of life including the army, police and law enforcement agencies have rendered invaluable sacrifices.

PML-N leaders regretted that the incidents of May 9 were intolerable and unpardonable as the monuments and statues of the martyrs of armed forces and law enforcement agencies were vandalized.

"We respect our martyred armed forces and we will not let it happen again and will keep the national flag high", they added.