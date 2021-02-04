Nation stands side by side with Kashmiris: CM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the nation is standing side by side with the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

In his message on the Kashmir Solidarity Day here on Thursday, the CM paid rich tributes to the just struggle of unarmed Kashmiris, adding that both Pakistan and Kashmir were incomplete without each other.

Pakistan enjoyed a strong relation of love and affection with the Kashmiris who had written a new history of the freedom struggle with their precious blood, he said.

The CM emphasised that Pakistan continued to firmly stand with the Kashmiris and added that no power on the earth could break this immortal relationship.

In fact, Kashmiris were not alone in their justified freedom struggle and the whole Pakistani nation was standing with them, he stated.

The CM asserted that there was no justification of global silence on the martyrdom of innocent Kashmiris in the IIOJ&K and maintained that the global community would have to be awakened from this slumber.

India will have to be answerable for its every barbarity, he stressed.

Pakistan strongly condemned inhuman Indian treatment to oppressed Kashmiris, he said.

The freedom-sun would rise with the blood of martyrs as India could not deprive the Kashmirisof their right to self-determination through a state-sponsored policy of cruelty and violence,the CM said.