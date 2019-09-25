UrduPoint.com
Nation Stands United After The Tragic Earthquake:Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 hours ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 11:30 AM

Nation stands united after the tragic earthquake:Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Wednesday the nation stood united after the tragic earthquake and all should take part in relief and rehabilitation work for the victims of Tuesday earthquake

MIRPUR,Azad Kashmir (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Wednesday the nation stood united after the tragic earthquake and all should take part in relief and rehabilitation work for the victims of Tuesday earthquake.

Talking to media persons after inquiring after health of injured in Mirpur Divisional hospital, she said if needed victims would be shifted to hospitals of other cities to ensure provision of best possible medical treatment.

She said nation would support the victims above political divides as it was national issue.

She shared that she came to Mirpur on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan which was a message that Pakistan always supported Kashmiris at any difficult time.

SAPM said people of Pakistan and Kashmir, after 2005 earthquake, showed great character and rendered helping hand in relief and rehabilitation activities.

Dr Firdous said Pakistan Army was in the forefront of rescue operation, whereas Azad Jammu and Kashmir government, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and civil society also played proactive role for serving people.

She said 24 deaths have been confirmed whereas about 500 injured persons have been treated in the Mirpur Divisional Hospital out of which over 370 have been discharged.

She assured that a portable x-ray machine would be provided to the hospital on emergency basis to ensure that the serious patients would be facilitated at their bed.

She said Managing Director, Pakistan Baitul Mall, Aun Abbas had also reached there and compensation would be paid to the families of the deceased and injured, adding, loss of property and livestock would also be compensated.

She expressed hope that overseas Pakistanis would also come forward to help their affected brethren at this time of trial.

The SAPM said yesterday her informal remarks about earthquake were quoted out of context by a section of media and some social media users which was worth condemnation.

She said media cell of a political party tried to make a trend about the government spokesperson which was tantamount to making mockery of the quake victims.

Dr. Firdous said Prime Minister Imran Khan was in the United States to plead the case of besieged Kashmiri people facing worst Indian state terrorism.

