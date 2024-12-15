Nation stands united against terrorism on APS tragedy: PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif reiterated the nation’s unwavering resolve to combat terrorism as he marked the 10th anniversary of the devastating Army Public school (APS) tragedy on Sunday.

In his heartfelt message, he said that December 16, 2014, was a day of unimaginable sorrow when cowardly terrorists attacked APS Peshawar, martyring 144 innocent individuals, the majority of whom were young children. "These ruthless, inhumane terrorists wreaked devastation and tore apart dreams, futures, and hopes. A decade has passed, but the pain of losing those innocent lives remains fresh," he said.

PM Shehbaz Sharif emphasized that the sacrifices of the children and teachers who lost their lives in this brutal attack will never be forgotten. He paid tribute to their bravery, saluted their families for their resilience, and honored the efforts of Pakistan’s security forces in standing firm against the enemies of the nation.

He further stated, "The entire nation stands united like a solid wall against cowardly terrorists and, Insha'Allah, will continue to do so. These miscreants, acting on the behest of foreign enemies, have no connection to religion or societal values and target innocent Pakistanis for their nefarious agendas."

The prime minister urged the nation to renew its commitment to building a peaceful and secure Pakistan. "No child should ever again face such cruelty, and no family should have to endure this loss. It is our duty to ensure that the sacrifices made on December 16, 2014, were not in vain," he asserted.

The APS tragedy remains one of the darkest days in Pakistan’s history. "We will never forget. We will never forgive," PM Shehbaz Sharif declared, vowing to continue the fight against terrorism.