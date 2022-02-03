Nation stands united behind security forces to defeat terrorists: PM

(@Abdulla99267510)

Prime Minister Imran Khan says they salute their brave security forces which repulsed terrorists' attack against security forces' camps in Panjgur and Naushki in Balochistan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 3rd, 2022) Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the nation stands united behind security forces to defeat terrorist.

Taking to Twitter, “Prime Minister Imran Khan wrote, he said we salute our brave security forces who repulsed terrorist attacks against security forces' camps in Panjgur and Naushki in Balochistan. He said our security forces continue to give great sacrifices to protect us, ”.

A soldier embraced martyrdom while four terrorists were killed during fight as the security forces repulsed attempts to attack their camps in Panjgur and Naushki areas of Balochistan on Wednesday, the military’s media wing said.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that heavy casualties were inflicted upon terrorists.

It said, “Terrorists attempted to attack security forces camps at two locations, Panjgur and Naushki, in Balochistan late evening today,”.

It added that “Both attacks have been successfully repulsed while inflicting heavy casualties on terrorists,”.

The military’s media wing said that terrorists tried to enter security forces’ camp from two locations in Panjgur. However, timely response by troops foiled their attempt. During intense exchange of fire and one soldier was martyred. It also said that terrorists fled, while their casualties were being ascertained.

The ISPR also said that in Naushki, terrorists attempted to enter an FC camp which was promptly responded and four terrorists were killed. “One Off[ice]r has been injured during the shootout. Intermittent firing continuing. Further details to follow,”

These attacks were the latest wave in a string of terrorists acts seen in the province. Last week, the ISPR had said that 10 soldiers were martyred in terrorists’ attacks on a check post in Kech district of the province.