Nation stands united on Kashmir issue: JI

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Lahore Ameer Zikrullah Mujahid, condemning the Indian government's decision to revoke the Article 370 on August 05, 2019, has said that the whole nation stands united to support the Kashmiri people against Modi government.

Talking to APP here on Tuesday, JI leader also appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan's clear stance to stop dialogue process with India until the decision of August 05, 2019 is abolished and special status of Kashmir is restored. He further said that Pakistan government having its strong voice on international fronts, should utilize all forums to get support for implementing the resolutions of United Nations Organization (UNO) on Kashmir.

He said the JI has a stance from day first that Kashmiri people should be given right to decide their future.

Zikrullah Mujahid said that Indian occupation forces were committing war crimes against the innocent people in Kashmir and the world community must come forward to stop the genocide of the Kashmiris.

The JI leader urged the government to unite all political parties on common agenda of Kashmir. He said that Pakistani nation will continue its moral, diplomatic and political support to the Kashmiris for their right to self determination.