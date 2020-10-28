Nation stands united to banish menace of terrorism: FM Qureshi

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ):Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi on Wednesday said entire nation stood united to curb menace of terrorism and effective measures were being taken to ensure public safety in consultation with provincial governments.

Talking to media persons after inauguration of Metro Shopping Centre, he said some elements were bent on disrupting the stability in the country and resorting to incidents of terror in order to divert government's attention from major national issues.

He said : "We have immense concerns over recent wave of terror in Quetta and Peshawar, however, all possible measures, in consultation with provincial governments, are being taken in this regard." Responding to a question, Qureshi said that terrorism was not possible without facilitators role, since they managed funds and arms for terrorists and vowed that the nation would jointly defeat the terrorists.

To another question about publication of blasphemous sketches, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Muslims across the globe were perturbed over the issue and were registering their protest over blasphemous sketches that had hurt their sentiments.

He said the National Assembly adopted a unanimous resolution to condemn the publication of sketches and added Prime Minister Imran Khan had written a letter to CEO Facebook, demanding serious notice of the issue and for ensuring that such blasphemous content should not surface again.

Qureshi said a resolution would also be tabled in the upcoming session of Foreign Ministers of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). Pakistan, in collaboration with other Muslim countries, would continue to raise effective voice on the issue, he added.

About the price situation, Qureshi elaborated that the government was taking optimum measures to control inflation and pointed out that wheat and sugar were being imported and ample stock of wheat was available in the country.

He said quota of flour mills was increased from 16,000 tonnes to 25,000 tonnes per day. Similarly, the government instructed sugar mills administration to start crushing from November 10.

He said allocations had also been increased at Utility Stores Corporations and the Government was taking strict action against hoarders.

Earlier, he addressed a ceremony in connection with inauguration of 10th Branch of Metro Shopping Mall.

Ambassador of Federal Republic of Germany to Pakistan Bernhard Schlagheck was guest of honour at the ceremony.

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan enjoyed friendly ties with Germany. The foreign minister lauded role of Germany for ensuring status of Generalized Scheme of Preferences (GSP) Plus.

The foreign minister welcomed Germany's investment in the country, especially Multan, the city of saints and new commercial hub of the region. He said there was huge commercial potential in Multan and hoped that some other European countries would also invest in Pakistan.

Qureshi said Pakistan did ease visa process to promote business ties and added that Germany's investment was manifestation of revival of economy in Pakistan.

He said : "Pakistan is very important destination of investment due to China Pakistan Economic Corridor. Similarly, investment friendly policies are being introduced in the country." He said "A major portion of country's population comprises of youth. Government, alone, cannot offer employment to huge population, so encouragement of investment is vital for creation of new jobs in private sector." The government was focusing on private sector too in order to create maximum jobs for unemployed persons, he added.

The Foreign Minister also observed that he would invite ambassadors of different countries to Foreign Office to discuss new avenues to promote trade opportunities and how Pakistan could reap maximum benefits from GSP Plus status.

Qureshi also informed that he would visit Germany on November 1, to further improve trade relations.

German Ambassador to Pakistan Bernhard Schlagheck also spoke on the occasion and said that Germany enjoyed deep-rooted ties and mutual economic cooperation with Pakistan.

"It is good to serve in Multan," he remarked and added "Germany is working with Pakistan in different sectors including agriculture, leather goods, water and sanitation, textiles and renewable energy."Industrialist and ex provincial minister Khawaja Jalaluddin Roomi also addressed the ceremony and informed that his family would construct 50-bed hospital for treatment of the poor patients in Qadirpur Raan area.