Nation Stands United To Eradicate Terrorism: SCBA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 22, 2024 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Mian Muhammad Rauf Atta, President, and the 27th Executive Committee of the Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP) has called upon the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), to ensure the law and security situation instead of exhausting all its resources on petty political issues.

In a statement issued by Salman Mansoor, Secretary, Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan, on behalf of the President and leadership, the SCBA has expressed grief and sorrow over the killing of innocent citizens in Parachinar, Kurram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

‘We understand that yesterday another vicious and brutal act of terror was unleashed by ruthless terrorists, who resorted to kill more than 42 innocent and harmless people, including men, women, and children, and leaving dozens more injured near Parachinar. Our hearts go out to the families of those who lost their lives in this highly condemnable act of terror, and we pray for the early recovery of the wounded ones.

This incident is one of numerous recent incidents wherein civilians have been targeted and killed.

Incidents such as this one is nothing less than grave security lapse wherein the concerned provincial government and the law enforcement agencies failed to predict and anticipate imminent perils of potential terrorist activity in the area.

Provincial government of Khyber-Pakhtunkhawa is under obligation by the constitution to ensure the law and security situation instead of exhausting all its resources on petty political issues.

We call upon the Federal as well as all the provincial governments and concerned law enforcement and state agencies to take immediate steps to ensure the security, peace, and safety of common citizens, as guaranteed by the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973.

The entire nation stands united for a unanimous cause to eradicate this scourge of terrorism. Necessary steps must be taken to wipe out these vicious elements completely, so that no one has to endure such pain, ever again.

