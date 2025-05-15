Open Menu

Nation Stands United To Mark Thanksgiving Day On Friday : Atta Tarar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 15, 2025 | 10:48 PM

Nation stands united to mark Thanksgiving Day on Friday : Atta Tarar

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said on Thursday that the entire nation would stand united to observe Thanksgiving Day on Friday for 'Marka-e-Haq' (Battle of Truth) in the wake of recent standoff with India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said on Thursday that the entire nation would stand united to observe Thanksgiving Day on Friday for 'Marka-e-Haq' (Battle of Truth) in the wake of recent standoff with India.

Speaking to the media, he said the nation did demonstrate great resolve during the 'Marka-e-Haq' which was remarkably fought by the Armed Forces under ‘Operation Bunyanum Marsoos’.

"It is the time to passionately observe this historic victory with national zeal, and pay homage to the Almighty, besides prayers for our martyrs," he said, explaining the salient features of the commemoration program.

The day will commence with gun salutes and national prayers for the country, the Armed Forces, and the martyrs, he added.

He said the entire nation would express its gratitude to the Almighty and offer special prayers during Friday congregations for the country's prosperity and the security forces' future adventures.

Guard changing ceremonies would also be held at the mausoleums of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal, he noted.

He said flag-hoisting ceremonies would take place across the country at major public places and locations. Visits would be paid to the graves of martyrs and national heroes to offer homage and prayers.

The central event will be held in Islamabad, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the services chiefs, including Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf, and federal ministers.

The information minister emphasized that special tributes would be paid to the national heroes, and a message of solidarity and unity would resonate throughout the nation.

He urged all citizens to hoist the national flags atop their homes to demonstrate solidarity with the Armed Forces, including the martyrs, and to celebrate this historic victory.

Recent Stories

IHC serves notices on appeal against sentences of ..

IHC serves notices on appeal against sentences of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi

2 minutes ago
 Balochistan Education Minister vows to eliminate c ..

Balochistan Education Minister vows to eliminate cheating culture for interest o ..

2 minutes ago
 Nation stands united to mark Thanksgiving Day on F ..

Nation stands united to mark Thanksgiving Day on Friday : Atta Tarar

2 minutes ago
 Ambassador Rahim Hayat highlights bilateral trade, ..

Ambassador Rahim Hayat highlights bilateral trade, investment opportunities for ..

3 minutes ago
 Former DG WCLA, Kamran Lashari resigns

Former DG WCLA, Kamran Lashari resigns

3 minutes ago
 Buledi congratulates candidates passed PCS, CSS ex ..

Buledi congratulates candidates passed PCS, CSS examinations

2 minutes ago
Education Dept appoints 90 male, female teachers i ..

Education Dept appoints 90 male, female teachers in Panjgur

2 minutes ago
 DC Usta Muhammad emphasizes for elimination of che ..

DC Usta Muhammad emphasizes for elimination of cheating in exams

2 minutes ago
 KP Govt to observe May 16 as "Day of Gratitude" in ..

KP Govt to observe May 16 as "Day of Gratitude" in honor of national unity, arme ..

2 minutes ago
 Police committed to protecting citizens' lives, pr ..

Police committed to protecting citizens' lives, property: RPO

2 minutes ago
 PHA decorates the historical Liaquat Bagh with col ..

PHA decorates the historical Liaquat Bagh with colourful flowers

46 minutes ago
 Thousands students, teachers from different univer ..

Thousands students, teachers from different universities express solidarity with ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan