Nation Stands United To Mark Thanksgiving Day On Friday : Atta Tarar
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 15, 2025 | 10:48 PM
Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said on Thursday that the entire nation would stand united to observe Thanksgiving Day on Friday for 'Marka-e-Haq' (Battle of Truth) in the wake of recent standoff with India
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said on Thursday that the entire nation would stand united to observe Thanksgiving Day on Friday for 'Marka-e-Haq' (Battle of Truth) in the wake of recent standoff with India.
Speaking to the media, he said the nation did demonstrate great resolve during the 'Marka-e-Haq' which was remarkably fought by the Armed Forces under ‘Operation Bunyanum Marsoos’.
"It is the time to passionately observe this historic victory with national zeal, and pay homage to the Almighty, besides prayers for our martyrs," he said, explaining the salient features of the commemoration program.
The day will commence with gun salutes and national prayers for the country, the Armed Forces, and the martyrs, he added.
He said the entire nation would express its gratitude to the Almighty and offer special prayers during Friday congregations for the country's prosperity and the security forces' future adventures.
Guard changing ceremonies would also be held at the mausoleums of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal, he noted.
He said flag-hoisting ceremonies would take place across the country at major public places and locations. Visits would be paid to the graves of martyrs and national heroes to offer homage and prayers.
The central event will be held in Islamabad, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the services chiefs, including Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf, and federal ministers.
The information minister emphasized that special tributes would be paid to the national heroes, and a message of solidarity and unity would resonate throughout the nation.
He urged all citizens to hoist the national flags atop their homes to demonstrate solidarity with the Armed Forces, including the martyrs, and to celebrate this historic victory.
Recent Stories
IHC serves notices on appeal against sentences of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi
Balochistan Education Minister vows to eliminate cheating culture for interest o ..
Nation stands united to mark Thanksgiving Day on Friday : Atta Tarar
Ambassador Rahim Hayat highlights bilateral trade, investment opportunities for ..
Former DG WCLA, Kamran Lashari resigns
Buledi congratulates candidates passed PCS, CSS examinations
Education Dept appoints 90 male, female teachers in Panjgur
DC Usta Muhammad emphasizes for elimination of cheating in exams
KP Govt to observe May 16 as "Day of Gratitude" in honor of national unity, arme ..
Police committed to protecting citizens' lives, property: RPO
PHA decorates the historical Liaquat Bagh with colourful flowers
Thousands students, teachers from different universities express solidarity with ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IHC serves notices on appeal against sentences of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi2 minutes ago
-
Nation stands united to mark Thanksgiving Day on Friday : Atta Tarar2 minutes ago
-
Former DG WCLA, Kamran Lashari resigns3 minutes ago
-
KP Govt to observe May 16 as "Day of Gratitude" in honor of national unity, armed forces2 minutes ago
-
Police committed to protecting citizens' lives, property: RPO2 minutes ago
-
PHA decorates the historical Liaquat Bagh with colourful flowers46 minutes ago
-
Thousands students, teachers from different universities express solidarity with Armed Forces46 minutes ago
-
Civil society stages rally on successful military operation46 minutes ago
-
Senator Robina Qaimkhani labels India a terrorist state, claims forces responded strongly to Modi's ..46 minutes ago
-
MoS Education, Turkiye Ambassador visit Zoology laboratory at RWU46 minutes ago
-
Aqeel Malik urges unified Muslim response to global challenges at PUIC session40 minutes ago
-
Govt taking several steps to modernize agriculture sector: Bilal Kiani40 minutes ago