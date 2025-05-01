Nation stands united to thawart any aggression; AJK PM

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq, has said that the entire nation stands united on the issue of national security.

"We stand firmly with the armed forces of Pakistan," the PM said, while addressing the Legislative Assembly session here on Thursday.

"We will not hesitate to make any sacrifice", the PM Haq said, adding that he would be the first to stand against the enemy.

He emphasized that if aggression escalates, the cabinet has the ultimate authority to declare a state of emergency in the region.

"We are monitoring the situation closely, round the clock," he added.

The Prime Minister said the combined strength of Pakistan’s armed forces, its leadership, the people, and the overseas Kashmiri community forms a formidable force against external aggression.

He assured that the youth of Azad Kashmir and retired military personnel were fully prepared to join armed forces if India resorts to any form of aggression.

The Azad Kashmir government, he said, was cognisant of its responsibilities.

" An emergency response fund with initial one billion rupees fund has already been established", the PM said.

The PM said that reparations to ensure the availability of food commodities, medicine, and essential supplies have been completed in all 13 Constituencies adjacent to the Line of Control (LoC), with stockpiles to last two months.

He said that government and private machinery have been mobilized to restore roads in the Neelum, Jhelum, Poonch, and Samahni areas.

" SDMA, Rescue 1122, and Civil Defense units have been instructed to remain on high alert for any emergency", the PM said.

Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq said that Indian forces had launched unprovoked shelling across the LoC, to which the Pakistan Army responded swiftly and effectively.

He said that the Indian authorities have blocked all Pakistani YouTube and other digital channels in response to his statement.

Calling Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi "the butcher of Gujarat and a “murderer of humanity,” the AJK Premier said, “Despite representing a population of 1.34 billion, Modi is afraid of a leader who represents 4.5 million.”

He reiterated his stance that India is a “terrorist state” whose actions have been exposed to the international community.

“The freedom movement of Kashmiris, written with martyrs' sacred blood, will continue unless the Kashmir is freedom from India's illegal occupation ,” he concluded