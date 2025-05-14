Nation stands united with armed forces

(@FahadShabbir)

In a strong display of patriotism and unity, the people of Havelian, including the business community, students and civil society, took to the streets to express solidarity with the Pakistan Armed Forces and to protest against Indian aggression

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) In a strong display of patriotism and unity, the people of Havelian, including the business community, students and civil society, took to the streets to express solidarity with the Pakistan Armed Forces and to protest against Indian aggression.

The rally was led by President of the Chamber of Commerce Khurshid Azam Khan, Mufti Qasim Al-Hashmi, Sardar Nasir Mehmood, Malik Faisal Rafiq Awan, President Sohrab Ahmed, Sardar Mazhar Iqbal, Haji Ikhlaq Ahmed, Khanwaiz Khan, and other prominent figures. Addressing the participants, the speakers declared that every child of the nation stands firmly with the armed forces in the defense of the homeland.

They condemned the enemy’s cowardly act of crossing the Pakistani border under the cover of darkness and lauded the swift and decisive response of Pakistan’s Air Force, stating that the brave airmen proved the country’s military strength and stability by forcing the enemy to retreat within hours.

Participants, including students from Government High school Havelian and various private educational institutions, chanted slogans in favor of the Pakistan Army and vowed unwavering support for national defense. The rally reflected nationwide sentiments and a unified stand with the defenders of Pakistan.