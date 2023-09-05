Nation stands united with defence forces to thwart anti-Pakistan designs: PM

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2023 | 08:19 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has said that amidst Pakistan facing multiple security challenges of extremism, terrorism and external aggression, the entire nation stood united alongside the Pakistan Defence Forces to thwart evil designs against the integrity and prosperity of the country.

"The world also acknowledges the role our armed forces played in maintaining peace in various countries under the United Nations peacekeeping missions. We are committed to following the policy of peace as a hallmark of our foreign policy," the prime minister said in his message to the nation on the Defence Day, annually observed on September 6.

He said the Defence Day was remembered as the day of vigor, bravery, courage and resilience. It stood out in history as a symbol of national pride, integrity and sovereignty, he added.

PM Kakar said that 58 years ago on September 6, Pakistan's valiant armed forces proved that they were ever vigilant and ready to safeguard the territorial integrity and geographical boundaries of their beloved homeland at all costs.

He said the glorious day, where the entire Pakistani nation stood side by side with its armed forces, called upon the nation to make a pledge to renew the spirit of loyalty and service to Pakistan and pay tribute to the valiant sons of the soil who embraced 'Shahadat' while ensuring the security of the nation.

"On this day, the brave Pakistani nation displayed unprecedented strength with faith, unity and discipline that galvanized the armed forces - Army, Air Force and Navy," the prime minister remarked.

He said the defence of the country was not limited to September 6 alone, rather stretched upon an entire lifetime and encompassed all dimensions of physical and ideological frontiers, which needed to be guarded.

Prime Minister Kakar said the brave sons of the soil, especially the Shuhada who laid down their lives but did not let the enemy move an inch to fulfill its nefarious designs.

He said the unresolved dispute of Jammu and Kashmir remained a big threat to regional peace and security.

"The international community must come forward and play its due role in resolving this longstanding issue. Pakistan will continue to extend political, moral and diplomatic support to our Kashmiri brothers and sisters in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir until they achieve their right to self-determination through an impartial plebiscite in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions," the prime minister urged.

Prime Minister Kakar said the whole nation stood united with utmost discipline and unwavering faith to make Pakistan strong.

"With hard work and dedication, we will make Pakistan unassailable against security and economic challenges," he added.

He paid homage to the martyrs of September 6, 1965 and all those who sacrificed their lives for the safety of the country in the subsequent years.

"Together with the backing of our nation, we shall not let go of the sacrifices of Shuhada and Ghazis who deserve the fullest of honours in the most befitting manner," the prime minister concluded the message with the slogans of Pakistan Armed Forces Zindabad and Pakistan Paindabad.

*** Embargoed till 2359 hours Tuesday ***

