Nation Stands United With Kashmiris: Dr Firdous

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 08:05 PM

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information (SACM) Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said the nation stands united with the Kashmiris to express solidarity with them that they are not alone in their just cause

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :

She appealed to the world to condemn the Indian revocation of Special Status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) as the Modi regime had converted the valley into the biggest jail where Kashmiris were languishing.

Talking to the media here on Thursday, she said that Pakistan and Kashmir were interlinked while PM Imran Khan had exposed the real face of India to the world.

She regretted that Indian regime had put the severest restrictions in the IIOJK to suppress the voice of Kashmiris.

She asked the youth to use social media platforms to highlight Indian brutalities before the world community.

Dr Firdous said the Modi regime had also suppressed the media and the journalist community in the valley but he could not suppress the freedom passion of the Kashmiris.

She said the government was introducing reforms to raise the living standard of people and urged the media to sensitize the citizens about their societal obligations.

The SACM said the PTI government was willing to implement a wise strategy to ensure safety while avoiding hunger in society, adding that the government did not want to confine people in their homes without planning like Sindh province during coronavirus.

She said that Punjab had set up 662 vaccination centers besides starting a door-to-door vaccination drive, adding that instructions of the NCOC would be implemented in letter and spirit and law would reign supreme in case of any violation.

She said the PML-N was violating the law by operating its office in a sealed area. The government was endeavoringhard to make Pakistan a country where all were equal before the law.

Later on, the SACM distributed certificates among female students who completed their technical courses and also planted a sapling.

