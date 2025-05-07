Nation Stands With Armed Forces After Indian Aggression
Faizan Hashmi Published May 07, 2025 | 05:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Citizens across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa held mass rallies on to condemn recent Indian hostilities and show unwavering support for Pakistan's armed forces following an attack that resulted in civilian casualties.
Large demonstrations took place in Peshawar's Khyber Bazar, Khyber district, Tank, and Bisham, drawing participants from all segments of society business leaders, activists, students, and religious scholars.
Protesters waved national flags and displayed banners with messages such as "Pakistan Zindabad" and "Our Forces Our Pride," vehemently rejecting foreign aggression.
At the historic Bab-e-Khyber in Jamrud, a major protest march was led by tribal elders, local officials, law enforcement, and merchants.
The gathering denounced the cross-border violence while celebrating the military's role in national defense.
"Tribal communities have always been the nation's first line of defense," stated tribal leaders during the event.
"We stand united with our brave soldiers and will never tolerate threats to Pakistan's sovereignty." Officials praised the armed forces' professionalism and sacrifice, calling them the bedrock of national security.
The rallies demonstrated widespread public backing for the military amid escalating regional tensions, with participants vowing to defend the country's territorial integrity.
