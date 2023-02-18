UrduPoint.com

Nation Stands With Forces Against Terrorism: President, PM

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 18, 2023 | 11:27 AM

President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have paid tribute to the security forces and wished speedy recovery to the injured.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 18th, 2023) President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have strongly condemned the terrorist attack on police office in Karachi.

The President in a statement prayed for the swift recovery of the injured.

He said the whole nation stood with the security forces in the fight against terrorism and efforts would continue till complete elimination of this menace.

Prime Minister while taking strict notice of the attack sought a report on the incident. He appreciated the police and security forces for their effective action against the terrorists.

The Prime Minister underlined the need for collective action and full force of the state to root out the menace of terrorism.

He said the terrorists had once again targeted Karachi but these cowardly acts could not weaken the resolve of police and the law enforcement agencies.

He prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

