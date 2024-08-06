Nation stands with forces to maintain durable peace in country: Khabir Azad

Peace Ambassador Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad on Tuesday said that the entire Pakistani nation stands with Pakistan's forces and security agencies in order to maintain durable peace in the country

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Peace Ambassador Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad on Tuesday said that the entire Pakistani nation stands with Pakistan's forces and security agencies in order to maintain durable peace in the country.

He said that our beloved country Pakistan is the blessing of Allah Almighty, the protection of which is the common responsibility of all of us.

He expressed these views while addressing at "Pakistan Conference of Islamic Scholars and Stability". regarding the National Unity, Inter-ethnic Harmony, Respect for Humanity, Violence-Free Society and Message of Pakistan held in the provincial capital Quetta with the special efforts of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti.

The conference was presided over by Khateeb and Imam Badshahhi Masjid Lahore, Chairman of the Central Sighting of the Crescent Committee of Pakistan.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Religious Affairs and Awqaf Balochistan Muhammad Ishaq Jamali, Allama Zubair Ahmad Zaheer, Maulana Muhammad Tayyab Qureshi, Mufti Muhammad Ramzan Sialvi, Allama Mir Asif Akbar Qadri, Pir Ali Raza Bukhari, Maulana Maqsood Ahmad Tauhidi, Maulana Hussain Ahmed, Allama Athar Hussain Mashhaddi, Muhammad Rashid Turabi, Qari Rafiuddin Sialvi, Syed Anwarul Hassan Shah, Qari Wasimullah Amin, Maulana Anwarul Haqqani, Qari Shahabuddin Mufti Qari Mehrullah, Mufti Muhammad Rozi Khan Badezai, Dr Attaur Rehman, Maulana Anwarul Haqqani, Allama Bashar Mousavi, Mufti Muhammad Yousuf Kashmiri and other Ulemas.

Addressing at the conference, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad said that today in Balochistan, the scholars and an eminent scholars from the country were gathered with message of unity and love to the nation.

He said that promotion of national unity, unity, consensus and the message of Pakistan in the country was the most important need of the hour.

Today, the entire nation, the scholars of Pakistan, are standing by the side of their brave armed forces for the development and security of the country, he said.

Maulana Azad said that he has given a message of unity and love to Balochistan, people of Balochistan were proud, honest and patriotic, the love and sincerity of the people of Balochistan was exemplary.

He thanked to Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti and Secretary Department of Religious Affairs and Awqaf Balochistan saying that whose efforts made it possible to organize such a grand conference.

In his address to the conference, Secretary of Religious Affairs and Awqaf Balochistan Muhammad Ishaq Jamali said that the message of islam was peace, love and tolerance, the great name of Islam, unity and national unity would reach every home, Islam teaches us peace, brotherhood and respect, Islam teaches humanity.

We should all play this great role for the establishment of a society free from violence and respect for humanity, he said.

He said that Ulemas and scholars were giving the message of peace and love to the entire Pakistani nation saying that millions of people sacrificed their lives to get Pakistan.

Maulana Azad said that Pakistan was united, the evil agenda of hostile forces would not be allowed to succeed in their notorious aims.

We can defeat the enemy only by becoming a united nation, Pakistan was achieved on the basis of Islam and Kalima Tayyaba, he said.

He said that today's Pakistan needed unity, stability, inter-ethnic and inter-religious harmony more than ever.

The message of the Stability Pakistan Conference is the greatest statement of faith in the homeland, which has saved the people of Pakistan from extremism, rebellion, suicide attacks and sectarianism, he said.

He said that the love and sincerity of the people of Balochistan was exemplary, today, the entire nation including the Ulema was striving for the development and security of Pakistan with its brave armed forces and security agencies.

Addressing the conference, other speakers said that we would make every sacrifice for the security and safety of the country.

We will not allow the enemy to succeed, we are all Pakistanis and we are all united under the shadow of this flag, they noted.

They said that Pakistan was in strong hands and would always remain united.

At the end of the conference, a special prayer was offered for the unity of the world of Islam, the protection and development of Kashmir and Palestine, the freedom of Pakistan and especially for peace and prosperity in Balochistan.

In the conference, while paying tribute to the martyrdom and sacrifice of Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political wing of Hamas, they prayed to Allah to accept his great sacrifice and make it the harbinger of the freedom of Palestine.