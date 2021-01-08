UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nation Stands With Hazara Community: Ch Sarwar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 10:10 PM

Nation stands with Hazara community: Ch Sarwar

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Friday said that Hazara community was targeted by terrorists and the whole nation stands with the people of this community

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Friday said that Hazara community was targeted by terrorists and the whole nation stands with the people of this community.

He stated this while talking to media after attending a marriage ceremony here.

The Governor Punjab said that terrorists were the enemy of the country and the nation, adding that terrorism should be crushed at every cost to ensure durable peace.

He said that armed forces of Pakistan successfully played their frontline role in elimination of terrorism from the country, adding, "Pakistan Army is committed to eradicate terrorism." Later, during a meeting with people held at Maachi Khokhar, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that when the PTI government came into power in 2018, economists were saying that the country would default.

"By the grace of Allah Almighty, the PTI government bravely faced all challenges and problems and formulated an economic policy in the most difficult circumstances which ended the country's annual deficit of 20 billion Dollars," he added.

He expressed with confidence that the country was successfully moving ahead towards the goal of development and prosperity under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Governor Punjab said that coronavirus pandemic had badly damaged even the strongest economies of the world.

He said that Rs 170 billion were distributed among deserving people during coronavirus pandemic.

Chaudhry Sarwar said the country's exports increased as compare to the previous years which was a positive step towards economic growth.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Army Governor Exports Punjab Marriage 2018 Media All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Two real brothers killed in road mishap

1 minute ago

Migrant Channel crossings quadruple in 2020: Franc ..

1 minute ago

Norway unveils new climate measures

2 minutes ago

Police officer's death brings US Capitol unrest to ..

4 minutes ago

Opposition politicising Machh incident : PTI leade ..

4 minutes ago

Shibli directs digitilisation of precious music he ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.