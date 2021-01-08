Nation stands with Hazara community: Ch Sarwar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Friday said that Hazara community was targeted by terrorists and the whole nation stands with the people of this community.

He stated this while talking to media after attending a marriage ceremony here.

The Governor Punjab said that terrorists were the enemy of the country and the nation, adding that terrorism should be crushed at every cost to ensure durable peace.

He said that armed forces of Pakistan successfully played their frontline role in elimination of terrorism from the country, adding, "Pakistan Army is committed to eradicate terrorism." Later, during a meeting with people held at Maachi Khokhar, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that when the PTI government came into power in 2018, economists were saying that the country would default.

"By the grace of Allah Almighty, the PTI government bravely faced all challenges and problems and formulated an economic policy in the most difficult circumstances which ended the country's annual deficit of 20 billion Dollars," he added.

He expressed with confidence that the country was successfully moving ahead towards the goal of development and prosperity under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Governor Punjab said that coronavirus pandemic had badly damaged even the strongest economies of the world.

He said that Rs 170 billion were distributed among deserving people during coronavirus pandemic.

Chaudhry Sarwar said the country's exports increased as compare to the previous years which was a positive step towards economic growth.