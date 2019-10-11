(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar has said the whole nation stand with Prime Minister Imran Khan's stance on Islamophobia and people had already rejected the politics of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in general election 2018

Imran Khan had valiantly fought the Pakistan's case on Kashmir issue in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) while Maulana being the Kashmir committee's chairman had not raised voice for the oppressed Kashmiri people, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said people had given heavy mandate to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and would complete five years of constitutional tenure as it was working utmost interest of the country and masses.

He claimed that Maulana Fazlur Rehman was not in a position to gather few people for his Azadi March and added it was first time that Maulana was not part of the government.

Replying to a question, he said the PTI government was bringing economic stability by alleviating poverty and reducing inflation. Due to government's prudent policies the national economy was improving, he said and added the current account deficit and trade deficit had been decreased to a great extent.