UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nation Stands With Its Armed Forces:Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 05:32 PM

Nation stands with its armed forces:Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Friday said the whole nation stood with the armed forces which always made sacrifices for the defence of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Friday said the whole nation stood with the armed forces which always made sacrifices for the defence of the country.

In a message on the occasion of Defence Day and Kashmir Solidarity Day, he said Defence Day on September 6 was an important day of our history.

"We have to make pledge for the defence, progress and prosperity of the country", he expressed.

The Speaker said in 1965, the whole nation stood with the armed forces and bravely fought against the enemy.

The Speaker said, "Today we dedicate the Defence Day to our martyrs and ghazis. We salute the martyrs and ghazis of Kashmir. We will go to any extent for the freedom of Kashmir.""We assure our Kashmiri brothers that Pakistan is theirs and they are of Pakistan. The people of Kashmir will not find themselves alone. The whole Pakistani nation is with the Kashmiris and we will be united to counter the challenges," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Martyrs Shaheed Progress September Defence Day

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi missile over Najran ..

12 seconds ago

Putin Briefed on Attack on House of Russia's CEC C ..

14 seconds ago

Ankara Summons Lebanese Ambassador Over Provocatio ..

16 seconds ago

CPEC manifestation of Pak-China economic relations ..

19 seconds ago

Zimbabweans 'suffered for too long' under Mugabe: ..

21 seconds ago

USF approved two mega projects for South Punjab

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.