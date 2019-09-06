Nation stands with its armed forces:Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Friday said the whole nation stood with the armed forces which always made sacrifices for the defence of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Friday said the whole nation stood with the armed forces which always made sacrifices for the defence of the country.

In a message on the occasion of Defence Day and Kashmir Solidarity Day, he said Defence Day on September 6 was an important day of our history.

"We have to make pledge for the defence, progress and prosperity of the country", he expressed.

The Speaker said in 1965, the whole nation stood with the armed forces and bravely fought against the enemy.

The Speaker said, "Today we dedicate the Defence Day to our martyrs and ghazis. We salute the martyrs and ghazis of Kashmir. We will go to any extent for the freedom of Kashmir.""We assure our Kashmiri brothers that Pakistan is theirs and they are of Pakistan. The people of Kashmir will not find themselves alone. The whole Pakistani nation is with the Kashmiris and we will be united to counter the challenges," he added.