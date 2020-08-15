Nation stands with Kahsmiris: Chief Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Pakistan and Kashmir were bounded in a relationship which was unbreakable as the entire nation was standing with Kashmiri brethren.

The people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir were observing Indian Independence Day as black day and they were protesting illegal Indian military siege in the valley,he added.

He maintained that every Pakistani was standing beside oppressed Kashmiris as India had blatantly been violating all democratic norms and human rights in the illegal Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

He said that India had narrowed the scope of life on the Kashmiri people and the Modi regime had usurpedthe rights of Kashmiris.