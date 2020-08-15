UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nation Stands With Kahsmiris: Chief Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 10:47 PM

Nation stands with Kahsmiris: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Pakistan and Kashmir were bounded in a relationship which was unbreakable as the entire nation was standing with Kashmiri brethren

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Pakistan and Kashmir were bounded in a relationship which was unbreakable as the entire nation was standing with Kashmiri brethren.

The people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir were observing Indian Independence Day as black day and they were protesting illegal Indian military siege in the valley,he added.

He maintained that every Pakistani was standing beside oppressed Kashmiris as India had blatantly been violating all democratic norms and human rights in the illegal Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

He said that India had narrowed the scope of life on the Kashmiri people and the Modi regime had usurpedthe rights of Kashmiris.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Chief Minister Punjab Jammu Independence All Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Shibli Faraz says cheap electricity govt’s top p ..

11 minutes ago

CPEC Authority launches Internship Programme

22 minutes ago

M.S. Dhoni announces retirement from international ..

34 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid orders urgent aid supplies for ..

1 hour ago

Five suspect held during search operation

3 minutes ago

Business community pledge for prosperous state on ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.