Faizan Hashmi Published February 05, 2023 | 08:00 PM

Nation stands with Kashmiri brethren: Amir Mir

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Amir Mir on Sunday said that the whole nation was standing shoulder to shoulder with the Kashmiri people in their struggle for freedom.

The sacrifices being laid down by the Kashmiri people would not be wasted as the sun of Kashmir's freedom would definitely rise one day.

Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Amir Mir expressed these views with regard to Kashmir Solidarity Day while inaugurating an exhibition, organized at Al-Hamra Arts Gallery.

Secretary Information and Culture Ali Nawaz Malik and Executive Director Al-Hamra Arts Council Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi were also present on the occasion.

Portraits made by more than seventy artists on the subject of Kashmir Solidarity Day were displayed in the exhibition.

The minister while expressing his views on this occasion categorically remarked that "We are standing with our Kashmiri brothers and sisters steadfastly", adding that the freedom struggle of Kashmiris has been befittingly portrayed in today's exhibition.

Amir Mir also distributed gifts among the position holders in the painting competition.

