Nation Stands With Kashmiri Brothers: DC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 05, 2024 | 03:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (retd) Rizwan Qadeer said that the nation stands with the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) for their right of self-determination.

Addressing a ceremony organized here at Raza Hall to mark “Kashmir Solidarity Day” on Monday, the deputy commissioner said that every Pakistani not only stands with the people of Kashmir but also the country was presenting the case of the occupied valley at every platform.

He said that the Pakistani nation will continue to support the Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination.

He said that the international community is playing the role of a silent spectator and added that the United Nations must play their due responsibility to bring the people of the occupied valley out of the torture.

He said that the nation marking Kashmir Solidarity Day to show the brutal face of India in front of the world.

On this occasion, the district administration took out a rally which was led by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (retd) Rizwan Qadeer.

The participants of the rally made hand chains to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

On the other hand, the employees of the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) took out a rally to mark “Kashmir Solidarity Day” in which WASA employees, civil society members and a large number of students participated.

Different other events were also organized in the city by NGOs, educational Institutes and political parties to mark the day.

