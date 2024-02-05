Nation Stands With Kashmiri Brothers: DC
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 05, 2024 | 03:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (retd) Rizwan Qadeer said that the nation stands with the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) for their right of self-determination.
Addressing a ceremony organized here at Raza Hall to mark “Kashmir Solidarity Day” on Monday, the deputy commissioner said that every Pakistani not only stands with the people of Kashmir but also the country was presenting the case of the occupied valley at every platform.
He said that the Pakistani nation will continue to support the Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination.
He said that the international community is playing the role of a silent spectator and added that the United Nations must play their due responsibility to bring the people of the occupied valley out of the torture.
He said that the nation marking Kashmir Solidarity Day to show the brutal face of India in front of the world.
On this occasion, the district administration took out a rally which was led by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (retd) Rizwan Qadeer.
The participants of the rally made hand chains to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
On the other hand, the employees of the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) took out a rally to mark “Kashmir Solidarity Day” in which WASA employees, civil society members and a large number of students participated.
Different other events were also organized in the city by NGOs, educational Institutes and political parties to mark the day.
Recent Stories
Areej Chaudhary, Miss Pakistan World, Aiming for Success One Step at a Time
President, PM, Services Chiefs reaffirm Pakistan’s unwavering support to Kashm ..
10 policemen martyred in terrorists’attack on DI Khan police station
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 February 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024
JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj
Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea
Golf: Bahrain Championship scores
Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda
Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on top in England Test
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Entire nation stands with Kashmiris to support their right to self-determination: PM5 minutes ago
-
AJK observes 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' with full zeal, fervor & renewed pledge5 minutes ago
-
India breaks all records of atrocities, human rights violations in IIOJK: KP Governor5 minutes ago
-
Caretaker Sindh Cheif Minister chaired meeting regarding election security15 minutes ago
-
Kashmiri Solidarity Day observed in Brussels15 minutes ago
-
Pakistan commemorates Kashmir Solidarity day every year for just struggle of Kashmiri brethren :Rehm ..15 minutes ago
-
Walk taken out to express solidarity with Kashmiris15 minutes ago
-
Over 857 Kashmiris martyred since Aug 2019 in IIOJK: report25 minutes ago
-
UN urged to play role in resolving Kashmir dispute25 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day rally held in Mirpurkhas25 minutes ago
-
Iran's envoy expresses solidarity with Kashmiris35 minutes ago
-
Flag Marches conducted in connection with election security45 minutes ago