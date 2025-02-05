Open Menu

Nation Stands With Kashmiris In Their Struggle For Freedom: Dr. Musadik Malik

Faizan Hashmi Published February 05, 2025 | 12:20 PM

Nation stands with Kashmiris in their struggle for freedom: Dr. Musadik Malik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Petroleum Dr. Musadik Malik on Wednesday reaffirmed the nation's unwavering support for the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in their struggle for freedom from Indian forces.

Addressing a Kashmir Solidarity Day Walk from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) to D-Chowk, he said that Pakistan remains committed to UN resolutions on Kashmir and will stand with Kashmiris until their freedom from Indian occupation.

Dr. Musadik Malik described Kashmir as a paradise on earth, stating that its natural beauty rivals any other country's. However, he lamented that Indian forces have turned the region into a living hell through grave human rights violations and crimes against humanity, particularly targeting women and children.

He further asserted that had UN resolutions on Kashmir been implemented, children in IIOJK would have received education in top global institutions, and the region would have developed into a premier tourist destination. Instead, Indian forces have turned the valley into a war zone.

Criticizing India’s claim of being the world’s largest democracy, he said that New Delhi has continuously denied Kashmiris their right to self-determination as promised by the United Nations.

“We strongly condemn the atrocities committed by Indian forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir,” he said, adding that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's visit to Azad Jammu and Kashmir today is a demonstration of Pakistan’s solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

Recent Stories

Trump announces long-term occupation of Gaza strip

Trump announces long-term occupation of Gaza strip

37 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Honorary President of Sharj ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Honorary President of Sharjah Creative Quarter

43 minutes ago
 UAE-Kyrgyz Business Council discusses boosting coo ..

UAE-Kyrgyz Business Council discusses boosting cooperation in private sector

2 hours ago
 Sweden's deadliest attack leaves 11 dead at Orebro ..

Sweden's deadliest attack leaves 11 dead at Orebro adult school

2 hours ago
 Magnitude 6.2 quake hits offshore of Indonesia's N ..

Magnitude 6.2 quake hits offshore of Indonesia's North Maluku

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 February 2025

3 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 February 2025

4 hours ago
 14th Middle East Conference of Valdai Discussion C ..

14th Middle East Conference of Valdai Discussion Club launches

10 hours ago
 Ons Jabeur reaches last 16 of Mubadala Abu Dhabi O ..

Ons Jabeur reaches last 16 of Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

11 hours ago
 EU leaders commit to increased defence spending

EU leaders commit to increased defence spending

11 hours ago
 Crown Prince of Bahrain receives Chairman of Natio ..

Crown Prince of Bahrain receives Chairman of National Media Office

11 hours ago
 King of Bahrain receives Chairman of National Medi ..

King of Bahrain receives Chairman of National Media Office

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan