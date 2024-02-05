Nation stands with Kashmiris: Punjab Governor

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman said on Monday that international community had to pay special attention towards solution of long standing Kashmir and Palestine issues.

In his message issued here on Kashmir day, he said that innocent and unarmed Kashmiris through their sacrifices had kept the torch of freedom burning.

He said, "It is my faith that with the grace of the Allah Almighty dreams of Kashmiris will soon see the light of day."

Baligh ur Rehman said that media should play its role in highlighting ongoing human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He further said, "Today the whole of Pakistan comes together to express its unflinching solidarity and support to Kashmiri brothers and sisters, who remain undeterred by the oppressive Indian occupation apparatus in the struggle for UN-sanctioned right to self-determination.”