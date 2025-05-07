Nation stands with Pak Armed Forces against Indian hostility: PM’s Adviser

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah has said that Pakistan has given a strong and clear response to Indian aggression, demonstrating the resolve and capability of its armed forces

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah has said that Pakistan has given a strong and clear response to Indian aggression, demonstrating the resolve and capability of its armed forces.

In an interview with a private news channel, he said that last night’s action showcased the high morale and preparedness of Pakistan’s Armed Forces.

He stated that the Prime Minister and the political leadership have given full authority to the military leadership to respond decisively to any aggression.

Answering a question, he said that water is a matter of national lifeline and that Pakistan will never compromise on the Indus Waters Treaty.

He warned that any unilateral action by India in this regard would not be tolerated.

On question of political consensus, he said that all political parties must unite on national issues. “We reiterate that terrorism, water, and the economy are challenges that require political consensus and combine charter of agreement,” he

said.