Nation Stands With Pak Armed Forces Against Indian Hostility: PM’s Adviser
Muhammad Irfan Published May 07, 2025 | 11:09 PM
Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah has said that Pakistan has given a strong and clear response to Indian aggression, demonstrating the resolve and capability of its armed forces
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah has said that Pakistan has given a strong and clear response to Indian aggression, demonstrating the resolve and capability of its armed forces.
In an interview with a private news channel, he said that last night’s action showcased the high morale and preparedness of Pakistan’s Armed Forces.
He stated that the Prime Minister and the political leadership have given full authority to the military leadership to respond decisively to any aggression.
Answering a question, he said that water is a matter of national lifeline and that Pakistan will never compromise on the Indus Waters Treaty.
He warned that any unilateral action by India in this regard would not be tolerated.
On question of political consensus, he said that all political parties must unite on national issues. “We reiterate that terrorism, water, and the economy are challenges that require political consensus and combine charter of agreement,” he
said.
Recent Stories
Awais Leghari condemns Indian aggression in Pakistan
Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti condemns India's cowardly attac ..
Pakistan fully capable to strike down enemy forces: Malik
Police arrest 27 suspects, recover huge quantity of drugs
MQM organizes major solidarity rally against Indian aggression
BISP, Sindh Social Protection Authority join forces to strengthen social safety ..
Massive rallies held in DIKhan against Indian aggression
India's military strikes blatant violation of UN Charter, international law: Chi ..
Balochistan Lawyers express solidarity with Pakistan Army amid escalating tensio ..
JI organized Tahaffuz-e-Pakistan Bike rally
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi attends funeral of martyred chil ..
PRCS AJK moves to enhance response mechanism to deal with any eventuality in sta ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Awais Leghari condemns Indian aggression in Pakistan1 minute ago
-
Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti condemns India's cowardly attacks on Pakistan1 minute ago
-
Pakistan fully capable to strike down enemy forces: Malik1 minute ago
-
Police arrest 27 suspects, recover huge quantity of drugs8 minutes ago
-
MQM organizes major solidarity rally against Indian aggression8 minutes ago
-
BISP, Sindh Social Protection Authority join forces to strengthen social safety net8 minutes ago
-
Massive rallies held in DIKhan against Indian aggression8 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Lawyers express solidarity with Pakistan Army amid escalating tensions2 minutes ago
-
JI organized Tahaffuz-e-Pakistan Bike rally2 minutes ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi attends funeral of martyred child, condemns Indian a ..2 minutes ago
-
Speakers for increasing oilseeds cultivation to cut import bill2 minutes ago
-
Rally condemns Indian aggression, shows solidarity with Pakistan Army2 minutes ago