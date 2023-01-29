UrduPoint.com

Nation Stands With Pak Army In War Against Terror: Samina

Muhammad Irfan Published January 29, 2023 | 08:00 PM

Nation stands with Pak Army in war against terror: Samina

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri on Sunday expressed deep sorrow and anger over the martyrdom of Levies soldier Khalid Ahmed, who was martyred while performing his duties at Levies check post in Kachchi area of Bolan.

She expressed her condolences and sympathy with the bereaved family of the martyred official and said that the sacrifices of the martyrs for the country would not go in vain and the terrorists would be wiped out from the country very soon.

The enemies are carrying out cowardly attacks on innocent citizens and security forces all over the country, she said and added that Balochistan and KPK were especially on the target of the terrorists. She said that we strongly condemned these terrorist activities in the country and wanted to persuade the enemy. The nation and the brave soldiers of the security forces are committed to such a cowardly attack against terrorism, she said adding that such cowardly attacks would be foiled in future.

