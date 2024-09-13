Nation stands with Pakistan Army against terrorism: Imdad Hussain Shah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) The Central President of Punjabi Pakhtun Ittehad Pakistan (PPIP) Imdad Hussain Shah has said that the entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with Pakistan Army against the menace of terrorism.

While addressing a protest rally here, he said that the ongoing terrorist incidents in the country were condemnable. Imdad Hussain Shah said that terrorists had no religion or caste. He said that according to religious teachings, the killing of one person was the killing of the entire humanity.

He said that the act of taking someone's life based on race, caste, and language was the worst example of brutality.

Shah said the entire nation was ready to make all kinds of sacrifices to eliminate terrorism from the country. He said that the Pak Army was dealing with the terrorists with iron hands.

On the occasion, PPIP Vice President Muhammad Sher General Secretary Shafiq Butt Advocate Raja Rasheed Kashmiri Chaudhry Imran Gujjar Zulfiqar Dr Shahid Sabir Swati Abrar Khan Sabir Umar and others also addressed the participants of the protest.