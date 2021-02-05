UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nation Stands With People Of Kashmir Beyond Any Affiliation: Info Minister

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 10:18 PM

Nation stands with people of Kashmir beyond any affiliation: Info Minister

Sindh Minister for Information and Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Friday said that the entire nation beyond any political affiliation was standing with the Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their legitimate struggle for freedom and would continue to support them till the Kashmiri people succeed in their struggle

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Information and Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Friday said that the entire nation beyond any political affiliation was standing with the Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their legitimate struggle for freedom and would continue to support them till the Kashmiri people succeed in their struggle.

He expressed these views while addressing the Kashmir Solidarity Day function as a chief guest held at Ferer Hall, under the auspices of Sindh Government and Karachi Metropolitan Corporation.

The Minister said that they support struggle of Kashmiri brothers and sisters 365 days of the year.

He said that the atrocities being perpetrated on innocent people of Kashmir by the Modi government are indescribable. "Elders, children, young and women all are currently suffering severely.

He said that international organizations made tall claims but they had closed their eyes on the atrocities perpetrated on Kashmiris.

The Minister said that the United Nations and international human rights organizations have failed to play their part on Kashmir issue.

He demanded international community and human rights defenders around the world to raise voice on human rights violations in Kashmir Valley.

He said that plebiscite should be held in Kashmir as per international commitments with people of Kashmir so that Kashmiris should get their rights.

He said that today, one voice should be heard all over the world on Kashmir issue.

Earlier, chief guest Syed Nasir Hussain Shah was presented guard of honor by a contingent of City Warden on his arrival at Ferer Hall and "Kashmir will become Pakistan" slogan were chanted.

At the end of the ceremony, a rally was held from Ferer Hall to Fatima Jinnah Road in which attended by citizens also in big number.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan World United Nations Fatima Jinnah Road Young Nasir Women All From Government

Recent Stories

Bulgarian mountaineer dies on K2 expedition

3 minutes ago

UBG urges businessmen to avail FBR's out of court ..

3 minutes ago

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed in northern Sindh

3 minutes ago

Ramesh for differentiating between Hindu religion, ..

3 minutes ago

Rallies held in Hyderabad to observe Kashmir Solid ..

22 minutes ago

Independence of Kashmir can bring durable peace: Z ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.