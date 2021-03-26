Nation stands with Prime Minister Imran Khan: Ali Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority Ali Nawaz Awan on Friday said the the nation firmly standing with Prime Minister Imran Khan, having confidence in his dynamic and visionary leadership

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority Ali Nawaz Awan on Friday said the the nation firmly standing with Prime Minister Imran Khan, having confidence in his dynamic and visionary leadership.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership is struggling for a long time to eradicate corruption from the country and bring a real change in the national system.

The SAPM said that PTI came into power with a slogan of accountability of the corrupts so it would not make any compromise with the corrupts.

He said people of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa had re-elected PTI government due to its performance and it had happened for the first time in the political history of the province that any political party had made its government for the second time.

Replying to a question, he said, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's politics have ended in the country as whole politics of Sharif's family was based on lies.